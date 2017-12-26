Part of a residential street was sealed off overnight after shots were fired in the area on Christmas Day.

Carron Place in Glasgow was secured by police following the incident at 17:40 on Monday.

Police Scotland said it received a report of a firearm being discharged within a common close. There are no reports of any injuries.

Officers have been given no description of any suspects and did not know what type of firearm was used.

Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, a police spokesman said: "We have the area secured at the present time and are investigating the circumstances.