Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Clydebank

  • 24 December 2017
Vanguard Street Image copyright Google

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house in Clydebank.

Three fire appliances, police officers and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene in Vanguard Street shortly after 15:00.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 16:03.

Police Scotland said the emergency services were still at the scene and inquiries were ongoing. It is not known whether anyone was hurt.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites