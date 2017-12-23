Baby girl's death is 'unexplained'

The death of an 18-month-old girl at a house in North Lanarkshire is being treated at "unexplained".

Police said officers were called to the property at Greenwood Crescent in Coatbridge at about 17:15 on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police received a report that an 18-month-old baby had died within a house in Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge.

"Officers attended and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"However it is being treated as unexplained meantime."