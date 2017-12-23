Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies after falling ill in Glasgow nightclub

  • 23 December 2017
Mango nightclub in Sauchiehall Street Image copyright Google

A man has died after falling ill in a nightclub in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old died in hospital after becoming unwell in Mango in Sauchiehall Street early on Saturday morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the venue shortly after 01:00. The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance but he died a short time later.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of his death, which they are treating as unexplained.

