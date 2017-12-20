Image copyright Google Image caption The 31-year-old man was remanded in custody following the incident in Ladyloan Avenue

A second man has appeared in court after a drive-by shooting at a house in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

The incident happened in Ladyloan Avenue on 27 September. No one was injured.

David McLean, 31, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in November.