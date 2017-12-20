Second man in court after drive-by shooting in Drumchapel
- 20 December 2017
A second man has appeared in court after a drive-by shooting at a house in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.
The incident happened in Ladyloan Avenue on 27 September. No one was injured.
David McLean, 31, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in November.