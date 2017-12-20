Image caption Ten prisoners were arrested at HMP Addiewell

Ten prisoners have arrested at HMP Addiewell in connection with a major drugs investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed five other people have also been arrested as part of the probe.

Operation Hambo was launched following intelligence that drugs, in particular New Psychoactive Substances, were being distributed in the West Lothian prison.

As well the prison arrests, warrants were also executed at three addresses in Renfrew and Paisley.

Supt Craig Smith said: "This successful operation is the result of extensive intelligence and evidence-gathering work conducted by our officers, staff within HMP Addiewell and colleagues at the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

"The proliferation of drugs within the prison estate is a serious issue, which can severely hinder those individual's chances of rehabilitation and addressing their offending behaviour.

"Rest assured that whenever such offences are brought to our attention, whether it's in our communities or our prisons, we will work with the relevant organisations to bring those responsible to justice."

Drugs charges

A police spokesman said 10 men, aged between 19 and 35, were arrested in the prison.

Eight were charged in connection with the possession of drugs while a further two were charged in connection with the sale and supply of drugs.

Three were also charged with mobile phone offences.

Two men, both aged 34, from North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh, and three women, aged 57, 34 and 27, from the Renfrewshire area were also arrested.

The men were charged in connection with the possession of drugs.

The women were charged in connection with the sale and supply of drugs.

Drugs recovered included New Psychoactive Substances, synthetic cannabis, heroin, cocaine and herbal cannabis.

Tom Fox, head of corporate affairs for the SPS, said: "We will continue to work with police and other agencies to address the problems caused by those trying to introduce contraband into prisons in Scotland.

"We devote a great deal of time and energy to tackling the problem of illicit drugs and other contraband entering the prison environment.

"We are committed to doing all we can to detect and prosecute those who continue to pedal this misery."