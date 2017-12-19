Image caption Mrs Sattar died shortly after arriving in Pakistan with her husband Abdul

A man from Port Glasgow has been jailed for life for murdering his wife after they arrived in Pakistan on a flight from Scotland.

Mother-of-two Mumtaz Sattar was killed shortly after landing in Lahore on 21 September, 2013.

Abdul Sattar claimed both he and his wife were drugged, attacked and thrown out of a taxi.

But after a long campaign for justice lawyer, Aamer Anwar confirmed Sattar, 42, has been convicted in Pakistan.

As well as the murder Sattar and his three co-accused were also found guilty of doping and robbing Mrs Sattar by a court in Lahore.

Her family said the crime was committed following a campaign of domestic violence

A statement released by Mr Anwar said: "This was a coldly calculated and evil murder perpetrated by Abdul Sattar and three other men.

"The sole motive appears to have been his greed for money and wish to remarry.

"He took her to Pakistan with a plan hatched to murder her within hours of their arrival.

"He hoped by burying her within 12 hours and a wildly concocted story he would cover his tracks and escape to the UK."

The family claim Mrs Sattar was subjected to regular beatings and emotional abuse.

Image caption Abdul Sattar in chains in Lahore

The statement continued: "It has taken over four years and three sets of lawyers to get justice and in that period individuals in the Punjab legal system stood accused of corruption and taking bribes, whilst Mumtaz's family were subjected to threats of violence if they did not withdraw the case.

"The family persevered and refused to give in, showing immense courage, but fundamentally they did so because of their love for Mumtaz."

The couple's daughters, now aged 14 and 17, stay with their grandmother in Glasgow.

Mr Anwar was instructed to mount a private prosecution and travelled to Punjab in December 2013 where he witnessed Sattar's courtroom "swagger".

The Glasgow-based lawyer said: "He laughed as he asked me why I was here - I answered 'to deliver a message on behalf of Mumtaz's family that they will not give up until you are incarcerated for life.'"

Mr Anwar was critical of the role played by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the High Commission.

He also revealed he only took the case on the basis that the family would not seek the death penalty in the event of a conviction.

Mrs Sattar's brother has since confirmed the family will not appeal the life sentence.

The statement concluded: "Mumtaz's family believe that she will now be in peace and that they can finally grieve for her loss as they have justice."

As well as the life term for murder Mr Sattar and his co-accused were sentenced to seven years with hard labour for two charges of doping and robbing Mrs Sattar.