Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Aaron McGuire stabbed his cousin Kevin Gallacher after the men had traded punches

A man who stabbed his cousin to death after an argument over a lawnmower has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Aaron McGuire, 28, shouted "I'm doing you" before knifing 39-year-old Kevin Gallacher three times.

The fatal wound which led to Mr Gallacher bleeding to death was to the back of his left thigh.

At the High Court in Glasgow, McGuire was ordered to be monitored in the community for four years after his release from jail.

Judge Lord Beckett told him: "You killed a man aged 39 who had been a good friend to you over many years. His partner and 10-year-old child have lost him forever.

"The possession of a knife transformed a minor incident into a killing."

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Glencairn Avenue in Wishaw

McGuire, from Craigneuk, North Lanarkshire, admitted the culpable homicide of Mr Gallacher at an address in nearby Wishaw on 4 July.

The plea was accepted on the basis there had been provocation.

The court heard that, seconds before the stabbing, Mr Gallacher had hit McGuire over the head with a beer bottle.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: "In the course of 4 July, both men became involved in a dispute over possession of a lawnmower.

"The precise circumstances of this dispute are unclear.

A fight had broken out between the pair after they clashed at about 23:35 on the night of the killing.

Covered in blood

Both men punched each other for a couple of minutes and at some point Mr Gallacher struck McGuire on the head with a bottle.

McGuire then stabbed Mr Gallacher three times.

The killer walked to his mother's house, covered in blood, and told her: "Gal kept hitting me with a Budweiser bottle."

The following morning, McGuire's mother Maureen Cook heard that Mr Gallacher had died.

She told police at the scene that her son was at her house and they should take him away.

Defence QC Tony Graham said: "This was a ridiculous dispute which escalated. He takes full responsibility for his actions. Mr Gallacher was a family member, a friend and someone for whom he had respect.

"He is genuinely remorseful."