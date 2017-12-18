Joe McFadden: 'Unemployed but optimistic'

Image caption Joe was visibly shocked when he was announced as the winner

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden has said it would be a "shame" if he did not continue to dance after winning this year's show.

The 42-year-old became the first Scottish winner - and the oldest - in Strictly history on Saturday night.

The final landed the biggest overnight audience this year so far with an average of 11.6 million viewers.

McFadden's Holby City character was recently killed off and he says he now considers himself to be unemployed.

Asked if he was out of work, he said: "I am. I'm very optimistic about the future."

He added: "Things are looking up."

The Glaswegian actor, who played Raf di Lucca in the BBC soap, said: "I'm feeling really good and looking forward to having a really good rest over Christmas.

Image caption The big moment: Joe and Katya find out the 2017 glitterball trophy is theirs

"I'm going to lie in a dark room for about a week and sleep."

And when the idea of a West End role was floated, McFadden added: "I have no idea. It would be lovely to put all the dancing into practice, it would be a shame to let all of that go."

The Holby City star and partner Katya Jones came out top of a public vote in the BBC final after 13 weeks of competition.

McFadden beat off competition from fellow finalists Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson to claim the glitterball trophy.

His three performances on Saturday night - a Charleston, a show dance and a Viennese waltz - scored a combined 118 out of a possible 120 points.

Moments after being announced as the winner, McFadden said: "It feels utterly, utterly amazing and yeah, I really can't find the words.

"It's just been brilliant, the whole experience has been brilliant."

McFadden's partner Jones praised the star's talent, saying: "He has so much potential, give me more time with him, he'll become a pro."

Jones, who partnered Ed Balls last year for her first series as a Strictly professional, was often complimented by the judges for her creative choreography.

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC Image caption Joe McFadden is the 15th winner of Strictly

McFadden said: "The routines have consistently been brilliant and she's such an amazing artist and dancer and just being in the training room with her every day was such a joy.

"I mean, it was hard work, but it was a joy and I wouldn't have had it any other way. No-one said it was going to be easy."

McFadden, who is the oldest winner since the show started in 2004, was the third man in a row to take the Strictly crown.

The Scot said "there might be one or two whiskies consumed" after his victory, after saying he was teetotal for most of the programme's run.