Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a primary school outbuilding in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Scotstoun Primary in Duncan Avenue at 06:50 after the fire started in an annexe roof space.

Four fire engines were involved in the operation, with resources scaled down over the course of the morning.

Officials have described the impact of the blaze as "limited" and said pupils should attend the school as usual on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It was a fire in an outbuilding at the school. There have been no casualties."

The incident is believed to have affected the canteen area.

Glasgow City Council confirmed the building involved was an annexe at Scotstoun Primary, with the rest of the school unaffected.

Describing the impact as "reasonably limited", a spokesman for the local authority said: "The school will open on Monday. Children should attend as normal."