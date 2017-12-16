Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the entrance to the Tesco car park

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Greenock.

The 54-year-old was struck by a red Renault Clio car on Container Way, Greenock, near the entrance to the Tesco car park, at about 16:00 on Friday.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious head injuries. The 55-year-old female driver was not injured but was left badly shaken.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.