Drugs worth £150,000 found in car and house in Springburn
- 16 December 2017
Drugs with a street value of £150,000 were found after police searched a car and house in Glasgow.
Cocaine was recovered when police stopped the car on Springburn Road at about 18:30 on Thursday.
More cocaine and heroin were found when a house was later searched in Stornoway Street. Officers also found cannabis being grown.
Two men and a woman have been arrested and are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.