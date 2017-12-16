Drugs with a street value of £150,000 were found after police searched a car and house in Glasgow.

Cocaine was recovered when police stopped the car on Springburn Road at about 18:30 on Thursday.

More cocaine and heroin were found when a house was later searched in Stornoway Street. Officers also found cannabis being grown.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.