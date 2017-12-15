Man jailed for raping young girl

A man who raped a young girl and sexually abused two other children has been jailed for eight years.

Damian Cochrane, 51, carried out the offences at various addresses in Glasgow between 1981 and 1990.

His rape victim said he would target her as she played in a Wendy house.

Cochrane was found guilty of raping her one one occasion between 1986 and 1990, when she was aged between nine and 13, and was also convicted of sexually abusing her from 1981 when he was 14.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he was also found guilty of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy.

'Preying on children'

A further charge of sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in 1996 was found not proven.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said: "Mr Cochrane continues to deny these offences."

Lady Stacey placed Cochrane on the sex offenders' register and told him: "You have been convicted by the jury of serious offences which took place over a period of time.

"I know you do not accept these offences happened. These were all serious matters because they involved you preying on children and one of the offences was rape."

Cochrane, who had been living in Barton-upon-Humber, North Lincolnshire, was brought to justice after his rape victim went to the police in 2013.

Others then came forward claiming he had abused them.