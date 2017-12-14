Teacher 'hoarded child abuse images'

A maths teacher at one of Scotland's top private schools has appeared in court charged with hoarding child abuse images.

Craig Wood, who has been suspended from Hutchesons' Grammar School in Glasgow, is alleged to have been downloading the material for almost nine years.

And its claimed he convinced children to expose themselves to him over the same length of time.

Mr Wood, 52, who denies the charges, was arrested in February.

Prosecutors told Paisley Sheriff Court he made "indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children" by downloading them at his home in Glenburn, Paisley between 8 June, 2008 and 23 February this year.

He also denies a second charge of being in possession of a quantity of illegal images between the same dates.

And he denies a third charge of forcing children to expose themselves to him during online chats.

Sheriff David Pender adjourned the case until the New Year for a further pre-trial hearing to take place and continued the teacher's bail.

Mr Wood is currently suspended from his job at the prestigious school in Pollokshields, Glasgow, which has annual fees of more than £11,000.

He previously taught at Paisley Grammar.

At the time of his arrest a Hutchesons' Grammar spokesman said: "We have been assured by police that our pupils and staff have not been and are not at risk.

"All the appropriate checks were carried out thoroughly and satisfactorily prior to the member of staff starting work at the school."