Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised at the New Victoria Hospital about 10:25

Firefighters are dealing with a chemical leak at the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a substance was spotted seeping from a van in the car park on Grange Road.

Four appliances and an environmental protection unit responded to the alarm call at 10:25.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "Crews are working with emergency service colleagues to make the area safe."

No one has been evacuated as a result of the incident and the hospital is operating as normal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The main door is closed off as a precaution and is expected to remain inaccessible for some time."

The £100m hospital opened in June 2009 and provides outpatient clinics for up to 400,000 patients a year.