Chemical leak at New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow
Firefighters are dealing with a chemical leak at the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a substance was spotted seeping from a van in the car park on Grange Road.
Four appliances and an environmental protection unit responded to the alarm call at 10:25.
An SFRS spokeswoman said: "Crews are working with emergency service colleagues to make the area safe."
No one has been evacuated as a result of the incident and the hospital is operating as normal.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The main door is closed off as a precaution and is expected to remain inaccessible for some time."
The £100m hospital opened in June 2009 and provides outpatient clinics for up to 400,000 patients a year.