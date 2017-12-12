Image caption Catherine Kelly died in the fire at her Kilmarnock home

A pensioner who was allegedly murdered by her own son suffered burns to 45% of her body, a court has heard.

But pathologist Dr Emma Kemp said Cathy Kelly, 71, may have been dead or close to death when the blaze started.

Dr Kemp was giving evidence at the trial of William Kelly, 42, who denies assaulting his mother before dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire.

Mrs Kelly died at the family home in Kilmaurs Road, Kilmarnock, on 11 February.

Dr Kemp told the High Court in Glasgow that Mrs Kelly had bruising and broken ribs and suffered second degree burns to 45% of her body.

She also had a cut to her tongue and bruised lips.

'Exquisitely painful'

But the jury heard no soot was found in her windpipe.

Dr Kemp said: "The lack of soot in the airways suggests that Mrs Kelly was either dead when the fire started or dead very soon afterwards."

"It suggests she was dead or deeply comatose at the time the fire occurred.

"Because it would be exquisitely painful and a person would respond to that, and not to respond would mean she was deeply comatose or dead."

Asked if that could be down to blows to the head minutes before, Dr Kemp confirmed the post-mortem examination found evidence of blunt force trauma.

The court heard this was consistent with Mrs Kelly being kicked, punched and then set alight.

The jury was told that the cause of Mrs Kelly's death was unascertained.

Asked what caused Ms Kelly's death in her own living room, Dr Kemp replied: "A head injury, suffocation or burns or a combination of all three."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.