Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Keenan was last seen at an Esso Garage on 21 November

A man who has been missing for three weeks was in a "confused state" when last seen, according to Police Scotland.

Thomas Keenan was last seen about 05:50 on 21 November at an Esso Service Station in Maryhill Road in Glasgow.

Despite extensive searches involving a police helicopter, a dog unit and specialist search teams, the 21-year-old has not been found.

Concern is growing due to his state of mind at the time he went missing.

Ch Insp Vicky Little of Maryhill police said: "We understand that Thomas is suffering from some personal issues and when he was last seen he appeared to be in a very confused state.

"His family are absolutely devastated by his disappearance and are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released images of Thomas wearing glasses and with facial hair in a bid to jog memories

Mr Keenan is described as white, 5ft 11 inches tall, of slim build and with brown, wavy hair.

When last seen he was wearing a pair of dark shorts with the Nike logo on the left leg, a red t-shirt with a black motif on the front, and white and black trainers.

Ch Insp Little said detectives were continuing to try and identify a woman who found a wallet and mobile phone near the forecourt of the service station on Tuesday November 21.

She added: "If anyone has information that will help us find Thomas, please get in touch. Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could prove useful in our ongoing efforts to trace Thomas."