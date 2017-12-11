Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place close to the junction of Armadale Street and Roselea Drive

A 24-year-old man has been seriously assaulted in the east end of Glasgow.

The attack took place at about 03:55 on Sunday in the area of Armadale Street and Roselea Drive.

The victim was treated for stab wounds at Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being taken there by ambulance. He was later discharged from hospital.

Two men are thought to have been involved in the attack, both of them in their early 20s. Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Det Con Craig Stewart said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Armadale Street and Roselea Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have noticed a disturbance or anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone who would rather not speak to the police directly can pass information through the Crimestoppers charity.