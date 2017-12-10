Image copyright PA Image caption The Glasgow Santa Dash last year celebrated its 10th anniversary

Thousands of Santas are set to turn Glasgow red and white to raise money for a cancer charity.

Runners of all ages will take part in the annual Santa Dash 5k, which starts and finishes in George Square.

A sell-out 7,500 crowd will brave sub-zero temperatures for the event, which this year is in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Buggies and dogs are a feature of the fun run, which starts at 10:00 GMT, and many participants will walk the course.

Since the inaugural race in 2006 the Glasgow Santa Dash has raised more than £200,000 for various charities.

When heavy snow once forced it to be cancelled, it was run in January instead.

A number of road restrictions will be in place from 05:00 to 16:00, including Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Finnieston Street.