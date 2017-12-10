Glasgow & West Scotland

Thousands of Santas set to turn Glasgow red and white

  • 10 December 2017
Glasgow Santa Dash Image copyright PA
Image caption The Glasgow Santa Dash last year celebrated its 10th anniversary

Thousands of Santas are set to turn Glasgow red and white to raise money for a cancer charity.

Runners of all ages will take part in the annual Santa Dash 5k, which starts and finishes in George Square.

A sell-out 7,500 crowd will brave sub-zero temperatures for the event, which this year is in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Buggies and dogs are a feature of the fun run, which starts at 10:00 GMT, and many participants will walk the course.

Since the inaugural race in 2006 the Glasgow Santa Dash has raised more than £200,000 for various charities.

When heavy snow once forced it to be cancelled, it was run in January instead.

A number of road restrictions will be in place from 05:00 to 16:00, including Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Finnieston Street.

