Cocaine with an estimated street value of £125,000 has been seized after police stopped a car on the M74.

The vehicle was pulled over by officers acting on intelligence near to Bothwell Services, North Lanarkshire, about 18:40 on Friday.

Police Scotland said two men were arrested and detained in custody in connection with the find.

The pair, both 26, are expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Martin McGhee, of the specialist crime division, urged the public to help the force target offenders.

He said: "Teams of officers work every day to gather intelligence and target those who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs within our communities.

"We will always look to act upon information provided to us by the local community, who play a vital role in our response to those involved in the illicit supply of drugs."