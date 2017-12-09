Image copyright VisitScotland Image caption The Rest and be Thankful is one of Scotland's most spectacular roads.

A motorcyclist has been clocked travelling at 101mph on one of Scotland's most scenic roads.

Police Scotland dubbed the rider "rocket man" after stopping him on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, Argyll and Bute on Friday.

The road policing division condemned the motorcyclist's actions on Twitter

It posted: "101MPH. Ridiculous. One male reported to the PF on the #A83, Rest & Be Thankful. The road isn't your personal racetrack."

The tweet featured the hashtags #CanWeSeeYourPilotsLicencePlease, #RocketMan and #ThankfulNoOneWasInjuredOrWorse.