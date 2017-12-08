Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Trevor Francis has been stripped of his MBE after being found guilty of child abuse

A man who sexually abused vulnerable children at a care home in Fife has been stripped of his MBE.

Trevor Francis was given an MBE by Prince Charles in the 2012 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to his Fife community.

But he was jailed two years later after being found guilty of sexual abuse at St Margaret's children's home.

Francis took over at the home in 1973 after paedophile David Murphy was forced out over abuse allegations.

His predecessor was eventually convicted in 2002 of a catalogue of sex assaults over the 30 years he was in charge at St Margaret's in Elie, Fife.

Francis was part of a new management team at the home that was meant to end the threat of abuse.

He was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde character" who subjected children at the home to sexual assaults and corporal punishment.

Three girls - aged 14 to 16 at the time- told a jury in 2014 that Francis would enter the girls' dormitory at the home at night and sexually abuse them.

A male resident at the home told how he had once run away and got as far as Kirkcaldy where he was picked up by police and taken back.

Francis took him into a laundry room and attacked him as punishment. Other victims told how Francis hit them in the face and beat them with a slipper.

'Jekyll and Hyde personality'

The 71-year-old from Aberdour, Fife, denied a total of nine charges on indictment but was found guilty of two offences of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards young girls and three assaults.

One further lewd and libidinous charge and three assaults were found not proven.

Francis was given the MBE in 2012 for his services to the community in Aberdour, Fife, where he was station master for more than 20 years.

A notice published in the London Gazette, the official public record of awards and other notices, stated: "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Trevor George Francis to be a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 15 June 2012, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."