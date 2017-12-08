Image caption Robert McLeod died after a road crash

A man has died in hospital nine days after being seriously injured in a three-car crash in North Lanarkshire.

Robert McLeod, 58, suffered head injuries in the incident in Chryston after his car was struck by another vehicle on 28 November.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where staff described his condition as "critical".

Police said Mr McLeod, who was from Muirhead, died in hospital on 7 December.

The crash took place last month on the A80 at Cumbernauld Road at about 17:15.

A Mini being driven eastbound appeared to lose control and struck the Volkswagen Tiguan being driven in the opposite direction by the 58-year-old.

The 28-year-old Mini driver was taken to Monklands District General Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his upper body and was later released.

A Seat Toledo in the westbound carriageway was also damaged as a result of the collision.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.