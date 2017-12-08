Image copyright Google Image caption A 70-year-old woman was attacked outside a scout hall

A 70-year-old woman is in hospital after she was attacked and robbed in a Glasgow street.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and bruising in the assault, and hospital staff said her condition was "stable".

She was standing outside a scout hall in Crossmyloof on Thursday when a man grabbed her and forced her to the ground.

Police described the attack as "senseless and violent".

The incident took place on Shawmoss Road at about 19:30. The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

Police have appealed for members of the public to come forward with information on the attack.

The man responsible is believed to be Eastern European and did not speak English.

He is in his late 30s and slim with short dark hair and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a dark jacket with red trim around the neck and white writing on the left side, and dark trousers.

Det Con Christopher Sneddon said: "This was senseless and violent attack on this elderly woman, leaving her with a broken jaw and extensive bruising. The man responsible has no conscience and must be caught as soon as possible.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information for this investigation."