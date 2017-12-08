Image copyright GLaird/Geograph Image caption A schoolboy was attacked at Milngavie station

Three children have been charged after a 14-year-old schoolboy was attacked at a train station.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by three boys, all aged 14, at Milngavie station on 4 November.

British Transport Police (BTP) appealed for information and identified three children in connection with the attack.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "Behaviour like this will never be tolerated and we will work hard to support victims and prevent crimes from occurring."

The force thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.

A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter.