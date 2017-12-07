Image caption Catherine Kelly died in the fire at her Kilmarnock home

A man accused of murdering his mother told a nurse "she got what she deserved", a court has heard.

William Kelly denies killing 71 year-old Cathy Kelly in their Kilmarnock home on 11 February.

Kelly, 41, is alleged to have punched and kicked his mother before pouring petrol over her and setting it alight.

Lisa Neil told the jury he made the remarks as she dressed burns to his ears at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The staff nurse told prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC that Mr Kelly's comments came about a fortnight after the fatal fire.

She said he told her: "I did what I had to do. I was provoked. She got what she deserved."

The court heard two police officers were guarding Kelly, who was not allowed visitors at the time.

Ms Neil also confirmed staff on the ward did not know what had happened.

Kelly was admitted to the hospital with burns injuries he sustained in the fire and was discharged on 6 March, the same day he was charged with murder.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.