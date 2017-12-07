Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in Glasgow

Two men are to stand trial next year charged with the murder of Euan Johnston.

Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, denied the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pair are alleged to have shot Mr Johnson, 26, in the head in the city's Kinning Park on 15 November last year.

Prosecutors claim the pair, while acting with another or others unknown, did "repeatedly discharge a firearm" at him.

Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on 12 August 2016.

Finally he faces an accusation of attempting to pervert the course of justice as well as claims he did "behave in a threatening or abusive manner".

Ruthven's QC Donald Findlay and Tony Graham QC, defending Scott, entered not guilty pleas during a short hearing.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial due for April.