Image copyright ANTON CORBIJN Image caption The Killers (L-R): Ronnie Vannucci, Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer

The Killers will headline the final day of TRNSMT in 2018, organisers have announced.

The US band, whose hits include Mr Brightside, will close Scotland's largest music festival on 8 July.

DF Concerts also confirmed CHVRCHES and Franz Ferdinand have been added to the bill.

Other headline acts confirmed for the Glasgow Green event, which will run over two weekends, include Liam Gallagher and The Stereophonics.

The inaugural TRNSMT attracted 120,000 fans over a single weekend when it was held in July.

Last week it was named the Best New Festival at the UK Festival Awards.

Next year it will run over three days, from 29 June - 1 July, as well as two events on 6 and 8 July.

Geoff Ellis, head of DF Concerts, said: "We are truly thrilled with The Killers as our closing headliner for TRNSMT 2018.

"We can't wait to welcome the band to Glasgow Green for the first time, after a phenomenal show at The SSE Hydro in November."

Tickets for Sunday 8 July will go on sale at 09:00 on Friday.