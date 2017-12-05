Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Gallagher will return to Glasgow news year to headline the TRNSMT festival

A "reckless" fan let off a flare inside the SSE Hydro during a Liam Gallagher solo gig.

The incident happened as the former Oasis singer opened the concert in Glasgow on Monday with Rock 'N' Roll Star.

Footage posted on social media showed plumes of red smoke in the packed arena.

An SSE Hydro spokeswoman said: "A member of the public produced and threw a flare at last night's performance.

"The venue does not condone this sort of reckless behaviour which spoils everyone else's enjoyment of an event.

"Anyone caught in possession with such items will be removed from the arena."

Image copyright Lauren Oates Image caption The flare was let off at the start of the concert

It is understood this is the first incident of its kind since the SSE Hydro opened in 2013.

Since then some of the biggest names in music have played at the venue including U2, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Police Scotland said the flare incident is not currently being investigated as no-one has reported it.

The force also confirmed that a man was arrested for alleged drug possession before the show.

Gallagher later hailed the atmosphere at the gig in the city where Oasis were discovered.

Writing on Twitter the singer posted: "There's only 1 Glasgow city you lot are biblical."