Image caption Police believe thieves have been targeting homes for high-value Asian jewellery items

Detectives are investigating a break-in which targeted high-value Asian jewellery following a spate of similar thefts.

To date, more than £600,000 worth of Asian jewellery and cash have been stolen from homes in the Greater Glasgow police division since July.

Police Scotland said last week that 44 incidents have been reported in Newton Mearns and Robroyston.

The latest raid happened in Henderland Road, Bearsden, on 29 November.

It is unclear at this stage how many items were stolen and police have yet to put a value on the missing jewellery.

Officers are keen to trace a silver Volkswagen Golf which was seen in the area,

PC Jatinder Gill, of the community investigation unit, said: "Inquiries are continuing to find whoever is responsible for this housebreaking and we are linking it to a spate of similar crimes that have taken place throughout Glasgow.

"Our initial inquiries revealed that between 11:00-12:00 and 16:00-17:00 on Wednesday, a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf car was seen driving up and down Henderland Road between its junctions with Henderland Avenue and Westfield Drive.

"The vehicle is described as a five door model with dark tinted rear windows."

PC Gill said officers were working to identify this vehicle and have urged anyone with dash cam footage or any information to get in touch.