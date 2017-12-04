Image caption The 30-year-old was found dead in Blythswood Court in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday morning

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a flat in Glasgow city centre.

The 30-year-old was found dead in Blythswood Court in Glasgow at about 04:30 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said her death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry in connection with the discovery of the body. A post-mortem examination has been carried out.

"Following a post-mortem examination, her death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is under way."