Image copyright IAN HINGLEY Image caption Pavements will be widened on both sides of Sauchiehall Street to free up space for pedestrians and licensed tables and chairs

A £7.2m facelift for a section of one of Glasgow's most famous thoroughfares is to begin in the New Year.

The Sauchiehall Street Avenue project will see the creation of a new two-way cycle lane and a space for seating, trees and planters.

The pavements will also be widened for pedestrians and licensed tables and chairs. Work begins on 8 January.

The project is the first of 16 similar city centre avenues that aim to boost connectivity and the local economy.

The project will take place along Sauchiehall Street between Charing Cross and Rose Street.

'Improve connections'

In addition, 28 deciduous trees will be planted along the avenue to give colour throughout the year.

New bus shelters, cycle stands, seating, smart city infrastructure and improved street lighting also feature.

Expected to be complete by summer 2019, the project involves the four streets to the south of Sauchiehall Street between Elmbank Street and Douglas Street.

The work is funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal, and is part of the £115m Avenues scheme, for Glasgow's city centre.

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption The Sauchiehall Street redevelopment will include a walkway and a cycle path

Council leader Susan Aitken said the project would play a key role in the regeneration of one of Glasgow's most famous streets.

"This project will make the Charing Cross - Rose Street stretch of Sauchiehall Street an even more attractive location and a welcoming gateway to the city centre," she said.

"The work on the Avenue will improve connections for everyone, especially pedestrians and cyclists, and this greater connectivity will bring economic, environmental and social benefits to all those individuals and organisations who use the area.

"This is the first example of our new approach to realising the full potential of the city centre and, in doing so, create economic growth for all of Glasgow's people."

Brian Fulton, chairman of the Sauchiehall Street Bid (Business Improvement District), said: "This project will breathe new life into a key area of the city.

"Sauchiehall Street has always been renowned for its plethora of bars, restaurants and nightlife but this £7.2m investment will give it the boost it really needs to make it into a distinguished entertainment destination."

Lianne Bain, general manager of The Garage Nightclub, said: "Like anything, the area has become slightly run down over the years.

"Therefore, with works of improvement beginning early next year, it will put that lease of life back in to the street and keep it standing as that vibrant hub to our visiting tourists. "