Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Kenmore Street in Shettleston

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of youths as he and his partner walked home in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.

Police said a group of four to six teenagers came up behind the 44-year-old man and assaulted him on Kenmore Street at about 23:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Detectives described it as an "unprovoked attack" and have appealed for witnesses.

The youths were described as being between the ages of 16-18 and wearing dark clothing. They ran off onto Shettleston Road.

Det Con Eilidh Marshall said: "This was what appears to be an unprovoked attack on an innocent man, who was in the company of his partner at the time making their way home, and therefore it is vital that we find those responsible.

"Shettleston Road has a number of pubs, shops and takeaways and therefore there may have been people in the area at that time of night who may have seen the group of youths before, during or after the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and contact us."