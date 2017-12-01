Girl, 15, sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre
- 1 December 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police are investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Glasgow city centre.
The 15-year-old was attacked near a path between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road at about 21:20 on Thursday.
Officers said inquiries were at an early stage. The path has been cordoned off by police.
A spokeswoman said they were trying to establish "the exact circumstances of this incident".