Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near a path between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Glasgow city centre.

The 15-year-old was attacked near a path between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road at about 21:20 on Thursday.

Officers said inquiries were at an early stage. The path has been cordoned off by police.

A spokeswoman said they were trying to establish "the exact circumstances of this incident".