Firefighter hurt tackling Indian restaurant blaze

Media captionA total of 12 fire engines were at the scene

A firefighter was injured as he tackled a blaze at an Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised at the Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road, Govanhill, at 14:45 on Thursday.

Residents were evacuated as the fire started spreading to flats above.

A firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The fire service said crews also rescued a women from a third floor flat.

Ten fire appliances and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene, near the junction with Kingarth Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "One female casualty was rescued from a third floor flat using a high-reach ladder and handed into the care of paramedics.

"Crews left the scene at 5.58am after ensuring the area was made safe."
Image caption The fire spread from the restaurant to the flats above

