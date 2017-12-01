Firefighter hurt tackling Indian restaurant blaze
A firefighter was injured as he tackled a blaze at an Indian restaurant in Glasgow.
The alarm was raised at the Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road, Govanhill, at 14:45 on Thursday.
Residents were evacuated as the fire started spreading to flats above.
A firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The fire service said crews also rescued a women from a third floor flat.
Ten fire appliances and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene, near the junction with Kingarth Street.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "One female casualty was rescued from a third floor flat using a high-reach ladder and handed into the care of paramedics.
"Crews left the scene at 5.58am after ensuring the area was made safe."