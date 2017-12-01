Image copyright Google

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a teenager after offering her a lift home.

Mohammed Maqsood picked up the 18-year-old and her friend after spotting them leaving a club in the south side of Glasgow last December.

Maqsood, 36, turned his car around when he saw the drunk woman staggering in the street.

He dropped her friend home and then took his victim to a car park and raped her.

The High Court in Glasgow heard tha Maqsood's victim was out drinking with a friend in Shawlands when they encountered him.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said: "He was seen on CCTV stopping across the road from where the women were and doing a U-turn and picking them up."

In evidence, the woman said she remembered her friend not being there any more and Maqsood raping her.

The father-of-two said: "The women got in my car and I gave them a lift. I picked them up just after midnight."

He claimed he knew the other woman and recognised her - although she denied this.

Image caption Mr Maqsood was jailed for six years at the High Court in Glasgow

Maqsood said he dropped this woman off and then claimed he had consensual sex with his victim.

The court heard that, afterwards, the woman was put out of the car.

She was seen in a distressed state and was missing her top, bra and her high heels. She only had a jacket covering her top half.

After dropping the friend at her home, Maqsood had taken his victim to a car park at the rear of Main Street, Thornliebank, and raped her on 5 December last year.

Judge Lady Stacey told him: "You took an 18-year-old woman in your car when she was too drunk to know what she was doing.

"She wrongly thought you were a friend of a friend. You forced yourself on her when she was very drunk. Your actions will have an effect which may be lasting on that young woman.

"You do not accept the verdict of the jury and maintain you have done nothing wrong.

"You performed a u-turn and picked her up. I know that I saw it on CCTV evidence. You created the environment to commit this crime."

'Risk to the public'

The court heard that Maqsood, whose wife is standing by him, has previous convictions, mainly for road traffic matters, but none for sexual offences .

Lady Stacey added: "Your previous convictions show you have a complete disregard for the law.

"The social workers who compiled reports on you saw you pose a risk to the public."

Maqsood will be monitored in the community for two years after his release from prison because of the risk he poses to the public.