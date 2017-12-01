Image caption The area around the Renfrew flat, near Braehead shopping centre, was sealed off after the shooting

Detectives have revisited the scenes of two targeted shootings which happened within hours of each other and are believed to be linked.

In the first incident shots was fired at a Kia Picanto in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire around 20:45 hours on 23 November.

At the time it was being driven along Langmuirhead Road by a 33-year-old man who crashed a short distance away.

Police Scotland are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Less than three hours later, about 23:50, shots were fired at the window of a flat in Kenley Road, Renfrew.

No-one was injured during either incident.

Only 13 miles separate the crime scenes and detectives believe the attacks were carried out by the same individuals.

It is also thought the suspects may have used more than one vehicle.

Image caption The driver crashed after the shooting in Lenzie but escaped injury

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, of the Major Investigation Team (WEST), said: "Detectives will be returning to the scenes of both of these incidents around the times they occurred last Thursday in a bid to glean more information to assist us in identifying the callous individuals involved.

"It is absolutely vital that anyone who was in either area exactly one week ago, and may have noticed anything suspicious, comes forward to assist with our investigation.

"Officers will be stopping pedestrians and motorists and asking them to consider whether they saw or heard something out of the ordinary."

Det Ch Insp Fergus said even the smallest clue could give his officers a breakthrough.

He added: "Perhaps someone heard a loud noise which could have been a gun shot or saw people running away or vehicles making off at speed.

"Were there any vehicles that seemed out of place waiting around either area?

"Even the slightest piece of information could prove vital to helping us find out who is behind these reckless and dangerous acts.

"The criminals responsible showed complete and utter disregard for the people they targeted and have no place in our communities."