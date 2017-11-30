Image copyright Jude Madigan Image caption Police and firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Victoria Road, Glasgow

A number of residents have been evacuated after a fire broke out in an Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised at the Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road, Govanhill, just before 15:00.

It is understood no one has been injured but road closures are in place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six fire appliances and an aerial appliance were at the scene, near the junction with Kingarth Street.