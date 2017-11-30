From the section

Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Henry Lee died after an attack in Saltcoats on 21 November

A teenager has appeared in court accused of killing a pensioner in North Ayrshire.

The 16-year-old is alleged to have attacked Henry Lee in Green Street, Saltcoats, on 21 November.

The 66-year-old died in hospital from his injuries two days later.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no plea and was released on bail pending the start of the trial.