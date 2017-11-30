Pedestrian dies five days after accident

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Dubbs Road, Port Glasgow

An 80-year old pedestrian has died five days after she was struck by a van.

The accident happened at about 08:45 on 23 November as a blue Ford Transit was parking in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

Police Scotland said Elizabeth Alexander, from Port Glasgow, was seriously injured as result of the collision on Dubbs Road.

Ms Alexander was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock but died on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.