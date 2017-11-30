Pedestrian dies five days after accident
- 30 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 80-year old pedestrian has died five days after she was struck by a van.
The accident happened at about 08:45 on 23 November as a blue Ford Transit was parking in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.
Police Scotland said Elizabeth Alexander, from Port Glasgow, was seriously injured as result of the collision on Dubbs Road.
Ms Alexander was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock but died on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.