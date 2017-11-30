Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Sydney Galloway was admonished at the High Court in Glasgow

A pensioner who torched his home as he could not cope with his partner's failing health has been admonished.

A judge ruled that Sydney Galloway, 84, had committed a very serious offence and risked the lives of others, as well as his own, in Girvan, Ayrshire.

But Lady Rae told the High Court in Glasgow that she had to take account of his personal circumstances.

Galloway and his then partner Margaret Leadbetter, 84, had to be rescued as the blaze spread.

He was taken through the front door as the roof began to collapse and burning embers fell on him.

Galloway later confessed to medical staff that he had started the fire.

'Struggling to cope'

Prosecutor Allan Nicol told the court: "He explained that he was under pressure with Mrs Leadbetter's worsening condition and was struggling to cope.

"He also said he wanted to die and take her with him."

Galloway admitted wilfully setting the fire in the house in Dalrymple Street, Girvan, on 26 November last year to the danger of the life of Ms Leadbetter.

The judge said: "I have already indicated that in this particular case, despite the serious nature of the offence, custody is not the right route and would not serve justice, in particular circumstances put before me.

"I have thought very carefully about what alternatives are available to me but I have to have regard to your particular personal circumstances."

She added: "In the very unusual circumstances of this case in my view the proper disposal is an admonition, you are free to go."

Mr Nicol previously told the the court that Galloway put timber and furniture behind an inner door of the house and then poured petrol in the living room and hallway and lit a match.

Medication and alcohol

Galloway, who had earlier taken five sleeping tablets and some whisky, then went to bed.

At 07:00 a paper boy saw smoke coming from the house and raised the alarm.

The teenager also flagged down a couple of passing motorists who knocked on the door and got no reply.

They eventually managed to force their way in through the outside door but found an inner front door hallway blocked.

The court heard that when police spoke to Ms Leadbetter she was confused and unable to recall anything about the incident.

She suffered minor burns in the fire but later broke her hip after a fall in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Galloway suffered burns to his back, buttocks and both feet.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said the "extraordinary and unrepeatable" case ended the elderly couple's 25-year relationship.