Fire engine and car involved in Dennistoun crash
- 30 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Roads have been closed in the Dennistoun area, in the east end of Glasgow, after a fire engine was involved in a crash.
Police were called after the fire appliance and a car collided at about 09:55.
The crash was on Alexandra Park Street, near its junction with Alexandra Parade and close to Alexandra Parade railway station.
It is understood one man, the driver of the car, has been injured.