Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Ansar Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

A man has appeared in court accused of committing a murder 24 years ago.

Jagtar Singh, 51, is alleged to have killed restaurant owner Ansar Hussain Shah, who was 36, outside the Armaan Brasserie in Ayr on 4 October 1993.

The charge is that Mr Shah was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife or similar weapon in the car park of the restaurant in Seafield Road.

Mr Singh, whose address was given as Romans-sur-Isere in France, made no plea to the single charge of murder.

At Ayr Sheriff Court, he was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Montgomery for further investigation.