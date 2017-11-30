Man in court accused of 1993 murder in Ayr
A man has appeared in court accused of committing a murder 24 years ago.
Jagtar Singh, 51, is alleged to have killed restaurant owner Ansar Hussain Shah, who was 36, outside the Armaan Brasserie in Ayr on 4 October 1993.
The charge is that Mr Shah was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife or similar weapon in the car park of the restaurant in Seafield Road.
Mr Singh, whose address was given as Romans-sur-Isere in France, made no plea to the single charge of murder.
At Ayr Sheriff Court, he was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Montgomery for further investigation.