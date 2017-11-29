A driver is in a critical condition in hospital following a car crash in North Lanarkshire.

The 58-year-old man is being treated for head injuries at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland said the crash happened on the A80 at Cumbernauld Road in Chryston at about 17:15 on Tuesday.

A Mini being driven eastbound appeared to lose control and struck the Volkswagen Tiguan being driven in the opposite direction by the 58-year-old.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where staff described his condition as "critical".

The 28-year-old Mini driver was taken to Monklands District General Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his upper body and has since been released.

A Seat Toledo in the westbound carriageway was also damaged as a result of the collision.

Sgt Scott Sutherland said: "Extensive inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"I would also appeal to other motorists who were travelling on this carriageway shortly before the road crash took place to contact us, particularly if they have any dash cam footage, as these motorists may hold information that is significant to this investigation."