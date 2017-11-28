Man returned to Scotland over 1993 death

Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Anser Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

A man detained in Germany in connection with a death in South Ayrshire more than 24 years ago has been returned to Scotland.

Ansar Shah, 36, was stabbed to death in a car park on Ayr's seafront on 4 October 1993.

Police said a 51-year-old man detained on a European arrest warrant in Frankfurt on 9 November was arrested after being transferred to Scotland.

He is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The man was detained in Frankfurt after a joint operation involving Police Scotland, the UK National Crime Agency and the authorities in France and Germany.