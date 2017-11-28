A burst water main has left up to 50,000 homes without water.

The properties in the south and west of Glasgow and Renfrew were affected on Tuesday morning.

Engineers located the burst at a main in Renfrew and have begun restoring supplies.

Scottish Water said affected properties could experience discoloured water once reconnected and advised customers to run the cold tap in their kitchens until it runs clear.

A spokesman said: "We attended this burst as quickly as possible and have made good progress in isolating it and re-zoning the network to enable us to start restoring normal supplies as soon as we could.

"Although some properties will have had normal supplies restored quickly, others will take longer depending on factors such as their location on our network."

He added: "We would like to apologise to customers who have been without water, or have experienced a reduction in water pressure, and thank them for their patience and understanding."