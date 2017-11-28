Glasgow & West Scotland

Pensioner in serious condition after being hit by car in Wishaw

Coltness Road in Wishaw Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was hit as she crossed Coltness Road

A 73-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Wishaw.

The pensioner was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa as she crossed Coltness Road, near its junction with Earlston Street, at about 06:05 on Monday.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

The 54-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.

