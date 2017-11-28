Pensioner in serious condition after being hit by car in Wishaw
- 28 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A 73-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Wishaw.
The pensioner was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa as she crossed Coltness Road, near its junction with Earlston Street, at about 06:05 on Monday.
Emergency services attended and she was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.
The 54-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.