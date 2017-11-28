Image caption Police believe thieves have been targetting homes for high-value Asian jewellery items

A significant rise in housebreaking incidents has seen more than £600,000 worth of Asian jewellery and cash stolen.

The high-value items were taken from homes in the Greater Glasgow police division.

Most of the 44 incidents reported since July this year happened in Newton Mearns and Robroyston.

Police Scotland officers believe the crimes are linked.

Detectives are working with their colleagues from other Police Scotland divisions who are investigating similar crimes.

They are warning the public to be wary of cold-callers and check the credentials of legitimate tradesmen before letting them into their property.

People keeping high-value items in their homes are also being urged to take photos of them, as this can assist police identify the pieces should they be recovered.

Security measures

Det Insp John Morrison, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: "We believe that these homes are being targeted as it is only jewellery and cash that is being stolen.

"We also believe that these crimes are linked and we are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to them.

"We would always urge anyone with high-value jewellery and large amounts of cash, not to keep them in the house and take the relevant security measures.

"If you have to store it in your house, store it securely and out of sight, such as in an anchored safe.

"I would also ask the public to be extra vigilant and contact police if they see anyone acting suspiciously in the local community."