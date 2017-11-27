Image caption Kelly Jones, lead singer of the Stereophonics

Stereophonics have been announced as the headliners for the opening day of the next TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

The Welsh band will take to the stage in Glasgow Green on Friday 29 June next year, organisers have revealed.

Other acts on the Friday include The Script, and singer-songwriters James Bay and Jessie J, while Liam Gallagher has already been announced as headliner on the Saturday.

More than 120,000 fans attended the inaugural TRNSMT festival this year.

Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones said: "TRNSMT line-up looks like a great weekend for all.

"Happy to be headlining the Friday and getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it Scottish crowds."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption More than 120,000 people attended this year's three-day event at Glasgow Green

The festival will take place across two weekends in 2018.

The main festival weekend for TRNSMT will occur over three days from 29 June to 1 July, with two shows taking place the following weekend on 6 and 8 July.

Geoff Ellis, head of festival organisers DF Concerts, said: "Today's announcement of headliners Stereophonics plus The Script, James Bay and Jessie J brings yet another brilliant taster of TRNSMT 2018.

"We were delighted to bring the news of Liam Gallagher's headline show to the masses earlier last week and TRNSMT's line-up is shaping up to be a brilliant celebration of world-class bands and local talent, over two weekends, for the first-ever time in Glasgow."

TRNSMT offered fans an alternative to T in the Park, which took a break this year after a move to Perthshire was beset by problems.

Geoff Ellis, who organises both festivals, insists TRNSMT is not a replacement for T in the Park and he hopes they can run in the same year at some point in the future.