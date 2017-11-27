Image copyright Google Image caption The driver continued allowed along Langmuirhead Road before crashing on Lumloch Road

A 33-year-old man has escaped injury after shots were fired at the car he was driving in Lenzie, near Glasgow.

He drove off after the incident but crashed a short distance away. Police said they were treating the incident as attempted murder.

The shooting took place on Thursday 23 November in Langmuirhead Road, at about 20:45.

Another vehicle, which may have been connected to the incident, was found on fire later, just off Lenzie Road.

The suspect vehicle was a Mazda 2, which was found in flames close to the premises of McCallums Caravans.

The driver thought to have been targeted in the shooting escaped on foot after his car crashed on Lumloch Road.

Image copyright Google Image caption A silver Mazda was found on fire near a caravan dealership

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said: "We believe that the silver Mazda found burnt out may have been travelling in convoy with another vehicle prior to the incident taking place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly around Lumloch Road, between 1800 and 2045 hours and may have noticed any vehicles acting suspiciously, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to please get in touch.

"There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist.

"Information from members of the public is the key to us finding the people responsible for this crime, and no matter how insignificant it may seem, if you saw anything at all please let us know as it could prove vital to our investigation."